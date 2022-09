Incendio devora rascacielos de 218 metros de altura en China [Video]

*The China Telecom tower in Hunan’s provincial capital Changsha* is engulfed in fire and smoke Friday afternoon… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/H9yagAfSWh

In #China, the skyscraper of the largest telecom operator China Telecom in #Changsha is on fire. Hundreds of people could be burned alive.#Tomar_voice pic.twitter.com/63OwHHuZPm